More on the WWE release of Ric Flair

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is no longer with WWE — the Nature Boy has been released from his contract, the company confirms to TMZ Sports.

It goes without saying — Flair is one of the most iconic wrestlers to enter the squared circle … he’s a 16-time world champ and has been a fan favorite since joining the World Wrestling Federation in 1991.

It’s not the first time Flair has parted ways with McMahon’s company — he left in 1993 for WCW before returning to WWF in 2001.

72-year-old Flair had a cup of coffee with other promotions in the ’00s — including Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and Ring of Honor — before returning to WWE in 2012. He stayed with WWE up until this week.

While Naitch is one of the most recognizable wrestling superstars on the planet, we’re told the move is not a complete shock … despite Flair re-upping with WWE last May.

At the time, Flair told Wrestling, Inc., “Well it’s not for life but I hope [WWE keeps] renewing me. You never know, but I’m obviously not gonna go anywhere else if they didn’t renew me.”

We’re told the split has been in the works … and both sides ultimately came to an agreement recently.

Of course, if Ric wants to find work elsewhere, his buddy Tony Khan runs All-Elite Wrestling, which could be a possible landing spot.