LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT on Syfy opens up with a video package, looking at happenings on last week’s show and hyping tonight’s episode. We’re live on a tape delay as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma

We go right to the ring and out comes Hit Row – Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis with NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma – Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde with Santos Escobar. Escobar lead them to the ring as Hit Row waits. Wilde takes his lucha mask off before they enter the ring.

The bell rings and the two teams go at it. Dolla drops Mendoza and clotheslines him to the floor as Adonis sends Wilde to the floor. Hit Row stands tall as Wilde and Mendoza regroup with Escobar at ringside. Adonis and Mendoza go at it in the ring now. Adonis with a big thrust in the corner, and again in the opposite corner. Adonis whips Mendoza into the turnbuckles and he goes down hard.

Mendoza turns it around in the corner with chops. Adonis fights back and nails a DDT in the middle of the ring. Adonis goes to the top for a crossbody but he lands hard as Mendoza moves out of the way. Wilde tags in and stomps Adonis as Mendoza holds him down. Wilde works Adonis over now as the crowd rallies. Adonis comes back with a neckbreaker. Adonis takes Wilde into the corner and he goes down. Dolla tags in and works on Wilde’s arm now. Dolla lifts Wilde by his arm and holds him high in the air. Wilde fights free but Dolla levels him with a clothesline.

Dolla taunts Escobar while placing Wilde on the top turnbuckle, then launching him across the ring to the mat. Dolla taunts Wilde in the corner, then delivers a big chop to the chest. Adonis tags back in and they double team Wilde but he fights both of them off from the corner. Wilde with a hurricanrana to Dolla but it’s blocked with a double team. Adonis with a 2 count. Adonis clotheslines Wilde. Adonis catches a kick and drops Wilde again. Adonis with a big Flapjack. Escobar gets on the apron to cause a distraction. B-Fab and Swerve do the same thing. The referee is distracted, allowing Mendoza to drop Adonis at ringside. Wilde launches Adonis into the Plexiglas barrier. Escobar taunts Hit Row and drops down off the apron as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Wilde is in control of Adonis as Escobar looks on. Wilde grounds Adonis in the middle of the ring as fans try to rally. Adonis fights out but Wilde rams him into the corner. Wilde with a running corner clothesline. Mendoza tags in with the same. Wilde tags in with another, then Mendoza with one more. They deliver a double suplex to Adonis and Mendoza covers for a 2 count.

Adonis fights up and out of a hold now. They trade counters and Adonis ducks a sliding knee strike. Adonis dropkicks Mendoza into the corner. Dolla and Wilde tag in at the same time. Dolla runs wild and also takes out Mendoza. Dolla goes to run the ropes but Escobar smacks him in the back with a steel chair for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Hit Row

– After the bell, Escobar pulls Dolla out and sens him into the steel ring steps. Adonis is also taken out by Wilde and Mendoza. Scott hits the ring but Wilde and Mendoza double team him. They hold Scott down as Escobar brings a chair in the ring to keep up the attack. Santos rips out Swerve’s grill and holds it in the air. The triple team to Swerve continues as B-Fab yells from ringside and fans boo. Dolla has recovered at ringside and he’s seething now. Legado del Fantasma taunts Dolla from the ring. B-Fab comes from behind and drops Wilde with a chair shot to the back. Escobar and Wilde turn around but this allows Dolla to rush the ring and attack. Escobar retreats to the stage and watches as Hit Row takes out Wilde and Mendoza with more power moves. Legado del Fantasma regroups on the stage as Hit Row taunts them from the ring.

– NXT General Manager William Regal and his security team approach Samoa Joe backstage. Regal says now that Joe is an active competitor again, these guards Joe once worked with will be staying with him to make sure he and NXT Champion Karrion Kross don’t attack each other before Takeover 36.

– We see how Ridge Holland returned last week, helping Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan take out Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Holland will make his in-ring return tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dexter Lumis backstage with some of his drawings for The Way.

Ridge Holland vs. Ikemen Jiro

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Holland making his in-ring return. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan are a few steps behind him. Ikemen Jiro is waiting in the ring. Holland is carrying a baton, which he hangs on the ring post.

The bell rings and Holland locks up, taking Jiro to the ropes. Holland with an aggressive headlock. Jiro fights out but Holland levels him with a big uppercut. Holland drops a knee to the face and grounds Jiro with a headlock. Fans rally for Jiro and he fights out with a jawbreaker. Jiro mounts offense now with strikes. Holland catches Jiro and places him on the top rope, then knocks him to the floor.

The referee yells at Holland and he smiles. Holland stalks Jiro at ringside now, sending him into the barrier with a Pounce. Holland dominates Jiro at ringside and brings it back in. Holland launches Jiro with a big overhead suplex. Fans boo as Holland takes Jiro’s jacket off, which he tries to keep on for his matches.

Holland drops Jiro again and tosses the jacket out of the ring as the boos continue. Holland taunts Jiro. Jiro gets up but Holland launches him with another big suplex. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Holland with another big suplex. Holland yells at Jiro while he’s struggling to get up. Holland stuns Jiro with a big suplex and then drives him into the mat in the center of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Ridge Holland

– After the match, Holland stands tall as the music hits. Dunne and Lorcan join him. Holland sends Jiro to the floor. Holland then grabs his cap and baton, standing with Dunne and Lorcan again. Fans boo as Dunne puts Holland over, taunting and threatening Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher over what happened last week. Dunne says they are the three most dangerous men in WWE, challenging anyone else to prove them wrong.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Franky Monet, Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea. She brings up the loss from last week, to Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Monet stops Stone from speaking. Monet blames the loss on Stone and says Stone and Kamea are used to losing because they’re losers. Monet says if this little group is going to work, it must be rebuilt in her image, her way and her rules. Monet tells Stone to take it or leave it, and he says he will take it. Monet walks off and Kamea follows. Stone follows them, going on about how he will take the offer, not leave it.

– We get a brief promo for Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a Trey Baxter promo for tonight’s Breakout Tournament match against Joe Gacy.

Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Fish first. Fans chant “Bobby!” as Fish hits the ring. Out next comes The Diamond Mine – Roderick Strong with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman and Tyler Rust.

The bell rings and they lock up, tangling into the ropes and back away. Strong works on Fish’s arm as fans chant “Bobby!” some more. Fish and Strong break from the ropes and lock up again. Fish drops Strong and kicks his way but Strong dodges it. Fish with a headlock now. Fish with a knee to the gut. Fish drops Strong with a shoulder.

Strong catches Fish with a knee to the gut of his own. Strong with a takedown into a headlock. Fans chant for Fish again. Fish turns it around on the mat, then rams Strong into the turnbuckles. Fish with body blows in the corner as the referee warns him. Fish with a snap suplex, then goes right into a headlock, grounding Strong.

Strong turns it around on the mat as Bivens encourages him from ringside. They get back up and Fish takes Strong down, then kicks him in the back. Fish beats Strong from corner to corner now. Strong fights out with kicks. They trade big strikes now. Fish kicks the leg out and Strong goes down. Fish puts a knee to the face to keep Strong down in the corner.

Bivens looks concerned at ringside as Fish works Strong over. Strong looks to turn it around but Fish levels him with a kick. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Fish in control.

Back from the break and Fish kicks Strong into the corner again. Strong comes right out of the corner with a big strike to drop Fish. The Diamond Mine celebrates at ringside. Strong stomps away while Fish is down now. Strong kicks Fish and covers for a 2 count. Fish fights Strong off but Strong delivers a suplex for a 2 count. Strong keeps Fish down with a headlock now. Fish tries to fight up but Strong delivers a backbreaker for another close 2 count.

Strong keeps control and delivers another backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Strong grounds Fish with a submission now. Fish fights up and out. They trade strikes now. Fish drops Strong with an elbow, then with a kick. Fish with more big strikes to take Strong back down. Strong keeps coming but Fish back kicks him and delivers a sliding clothesline for 2. Fish with knee strikes now. Fish drops Strong and applies a submission fro behind. Strong backs him into the corner and breaks it. Strong with a modified belly-to-back suplex.

The Diamond Mine continues to coach Strong from ringside. Strong with strikes against the ropes. Strong with a running forearm to Fish, then a Facebuster for another close 2 count. Fish fights out of a hold and drops Strong with a roundhouse kick for a close 2 count. Bivens is a bit worried at ringside now. Fish gets knocked off the turnbuckles, and sent to the floor by Strong. Strong brings it back in but Fish rolls him for a close 2 count. Strong with a stiff jumping knee to drop Fish. Strong delivers a big backbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the match, Strong stands tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. The Diamond Mine stands over Fish to end the segment.

– We see Cameron Grimes backstage with LA Knight. Knight needs to know he can trust Grimes against The Grizzled Young Veterans tonight. Grimes, still in his butler attire, goes on about how he’s a man of his word, and says he will be there for Knight, but will Knight have his back? Knight says he wouldn’t make the Million Dollar Title look bad, and he guarantees he will have Grimes’ back. Knight makes Grimes shine his boot before they head out. Back to commercial.

LA Knight and Cameron Grimes vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

Back from the break and out comes Million Dollar Champion LA Knight and hit butler, Cameron Grimes. Out next are The Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson. Gibson cuts his usual promo on how they are soon to be recognized as the NXT Tag Team Champions.

The bell rings and Grimes is competing in his butler gear. Grimes takes control of Gibson to start. Knight tags himself in and takes over. Knight goes to work on Gibson in the corner. Drake sacrifices himself, allowing Gibson to unload on Knight. Drake tags in and drops Knight for a 2 count. Fans chant for Grimes a she looks on from the apron.

Knight counters a suplex from Drake and delivers a neckbreaker. Grimes tags in and nails a crossbody to Drake from the top. Drake and Gibson turn it around on Grimes as he was distracted by Knight. Gibson beats Grimes into the corner now. Drake tags back in and they double team Grimes for a 1 count. Grimes fights off a double team and sends Drake to the floor, but Gibson applies a Sleeper hold. Grimes fights free and back-drops Gibson.

Grimes crawls to tag but Knight drops down off the apron, leaving Grimes alone in the ring. Fans boo and chant “you suck!” now. Knight talks some trash to Grimes, telling him to handle it on his own. Grimes takes off his jacket and fights off both opponents by himself. Grimes keeps control and nails a double hurricanrana. Fans chant for Grimes as he keeps control of both opponents. Grimes with a close 2 count on Drake after the flying crossbody in the middle of the ring.

Grimes unbuttons his shirt and gets a “to the moon!” pop but Gibson distracts him to prevent the Cave-In. Drake and Gibson end up hitting Grimes with a Ticket To Mayhem. Gibson covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Grizzled Young Veterans

– After the match, Gibson and Drake stand tall in the ring as we go to replays. Grimes recovers as Drake and Gibson talk trash on the ramp. Knight is gone. WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase comes down and talks to Grimes, saying he warned Grimes that Knight wouldn’t be there for him. Ted says Grimes has to find a way to get out of this situation. Ted Sr. helps Grimes to the back.

– Still to come, Dakota Kai will explain her turn on Raquel Gonzalez. Back to commercial.

– We get a promo for Samoa Joe to hype his match with NXT Champion Karrion Kross at Takeover 36.

– The announcers show us how Dakota Kai turned on NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez last week. We get a video package now with Kai talking about how she first saw Gonzalez 18 months ago and needed someone she could trust. Kai says if it weren’t for her, Gonzalez would be nothing. Kai says it was simple at first, Gonzalez was to stand behind her, watch and learn, be there when Kai needed her. She goes on about how Gonzalez ran through everyone and became a star on her own. Kai let Gonzalez get those wins. Kai says let’s be real, everyone knew who the leader was. She recalls how Io Shirai picked Gonzalez as her “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” challenger. She says Gonzalez selfishly stole the opportunity from her, then with her help, she won the title. Kai says that should’ve been her. All she wanted was for Gonzalez to return the favor, let her win the title, and regain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Kai says she was known as Raquel’s sidekick from that moment on, and she is no one’s sidekick. Kai says the only back she should have is her own. Kai says what’s so funny about all of this is Gonzalez saw none of it coming because she’s so wrapped up in her own stuff. Gonzalez said there’s no one left to challenge her, but what about Kai? Kai says she brought Gonzalez into this world and now she will take her out of it when she becomes NXT Women’s Champion.

– McKenzie is backstage with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. They talk about how big tonight’s “Love Her or Lose Her” match against Dexter Lumis is going to be, and how only they know what’s best for Indi Hartwell. Gargano says the fate of the family and the fate of Indi’s life rests in his hands, and he must do whatever it takes to protect Indi. Gargano says tonight he will end “In-Dex” and LeRae says he will end it for good. They walk off.

– We get a quick video promo on Joe Gacy for tonight’s Breakout Tournament match against Trey Baxter. Back to commercial.

