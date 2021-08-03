Former NXT referee Drake Wuertz running for Florida State Representative

Former NXT referee Drake Wuertz, who was fired for his radical views and failure to comply with COVID-19 regulations within WWE in May of this year, announced today that he’s running for Florida State Representative in District 30.

“The land we love has changed in recent years. We’ve seen our liberties and rights be stripped away at the quake of others fears. We’ve been told that it’s selfish to defend our God-given Rights,” Wuertz wrote in a post on social media, accompanied by a photo of him and his family. “As a Christian, a family man, and a community leader I’m answering the call to rise up and defend our great state while representing the hard working constituents of District 30.”

Wuertz refereed in NXT since 2014 and was the head of the NXT referee group. He raised some eyebrows with his far right political beliefs and participating in some questionable online meetings sporting WWE merchandise from the Performance Center over the past few months.

Last month, Wuertz confirmed that he was fired for refusing to comply with WWE’s COVID-19 rules. “I questioned, pushed back, and then defied this tyrannical overreach of control. That didn’t fit their narrative and I was punished,” Wuertz wrote.

The 36-year-old described himself as a “MAGA Republican” and “a bold conservative” and vowed to be “the warrior our state needs to push back against the radical left.”

Wuertz opened a campaign website at www.votedrake.com where he is accepting donations to “keep Florida great!”