8/3/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 100th episode of AEW Dark.

—

1. Trios Tag Team Match

Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta (w/Kris Statlander) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, and Ryan Nemeth) (w/Peter Avalon)

2. PAC (w/Alex Abrahantes, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) defeated Jack Evans (w/Angelico, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, and Matt Hardy)

3. Tay Conti defeated Kenzie Paige

4. The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears and Wardlow) defeated Fuego Del Sol and Shawn Dean

5. Hikaru Shida defeated Madi Maxx

6. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes and PAC) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy and The Blade) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (w/The Bunny) defeated The Sydal Brothers (Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal) and Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart)

8. Leyla Hirsch defeated Diamante

9. Jon Moxley defeated Brick Aldridge

10. Penelope Ford defeated Reka Tehaka

11. Eddie Kingston defeated Dante Martin (w/Darius Martin)