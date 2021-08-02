WWE grants release to Ric Flair

Aug 2, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly no longer with the company, according to a joint report by WrestlingInc and Fightful.

The Nature Boy reportedly requested his release from the company, and it was granted effective today. Flair signed a new deal with WWE in 2020 after his last contract expired at the end of 2019.

4 Responses

  1. Romanreignshadcancer2getover says:
    August 2, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    Ric Flair Vs Sting- Geritol on a pole match @ AEW Full Gear 2021 !

  2. James says:
    August 2, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Could a reunion with Arn and Tully could be in the works?

  3. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    August 2, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    At this rate, they’ll have enough money for two Goldberg matches.

  4. Mackdeezy says:
    August 2, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    I would hope this means they stop overpushing his precious daughfer, but who are we kidding.

