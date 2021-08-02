WWE grants release to Ric Flair
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly no longer with the company, according to a joint report by WrestlingInc and Fightful.
The Nature Boy reportedly requested his release from the company, and it was granted effective today. Flair signed a new deal with WWE in 2020 after his last contract expired at the end of 2019.
Stay tuned for more.
Ric Flair Vs Sting- Geritol on a pole match @ AEW Full Gear 2021 !
Could a reunion with Arn and Tully could be in the works?
At this rate, they’ll have enough money for two Goldberg matches.
I would hope this means they stop overpushing his precious daughfer, but who are we kidding.