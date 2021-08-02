Update on Ric Flair receiving his WWE release

Ric Flair reportedly contacted WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to ask for his release.

As noted earlier, Wrestling Inc and Fightful reported that the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer with the company after requesting his release, and being granted the departure, effective today.

In an update, Fightful Select adds that Flair reportedly grew frustrated with certain booking decisions on WWE TV, and contacted McMahon directly to voice his issues. Flair also asked Vince for his release.

Flair was involved in a relationship storyline with Lacey Evans on RAW earlier this year, but that was nixed when Evans revealed her legitimate pregnancy. Flair has been away since then, but word is that the booking issues he didn’t like were fairly recent.

Flair signed a new WWE contract in 2020 after his previous deal expired in late 2019. WWE has not commented on the departure as of this writing.

Stay tuned for updates.