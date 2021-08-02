Update on AEW Rampage ticket sales for Chicago

Tickets for AEW’s “The First Dance” edition of Rampage on Friday, August 20 from The United Center in Chicago sold out in less than 5 minutes today.

As noted, last week’s pre-sale saw more than 12,000 tickets quickly move. The general on-sale began this morning and sold out in just 4 minutes.

It’s believed that this Rampage show will feature the AEW debut of CM Punk, but that has not been confirmed.

Rampage will premiere on TNT the week before, on August 13 in Pittsburgh.

The final number of Rampage tickets sold for The United Center should be confirmed later today. @WrestleTix reports that 13,654 tickets have been sold. Suite numbers are not included on Ticketmaster.

