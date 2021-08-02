Shane McMahon named executive chairman of company

WWE’s Shane McMahon is the new Executive Chairman of Ideanomics.

Ideanomics announced today that McMahon has been appointed to the role of Executive Chairman. Shane has been involved with the company since 2010, and previously served as Vice Chairman.

Ideanomics is a global company that focuses on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption.

“We recently launched the transformation of Ideanomics as we vertically enter the exciting EV and hydrogen fuel cell space. We now have a powerful management team in place to ensure Ideanomics’ success,” McMahon said in a press release issued today. “I’m proud of what the new team has achieved in such a short amount of time and more importantly, I am thrilled for what’s yet to quickly come. I look forward to helping the company’s growth, vision, and momentum stay on track as we enter this new phase for Ideanomics.”

Shane, who is still listed as a member of the RAW roster as of this writing, has been away from the WWE storylines since his Steel Cage match loss to Braun Strowman at Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 in April.

Below is the full press release issued today on McMahon and Ideanomics: