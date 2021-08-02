Over 10,000 fans attend non-televised WWE live event in Detroit

WWE’s largest non-televised live event for years took place yesterday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, with over 10,000 fans packing the arena, less than a thousand tickets from a sell out.

The large shift in tickets can be attributed to the addition to John Cena, who pretty much lifted every house show he’s appearing in so far. This was a Supershow, a combined event featuring Raw and Smackdown Superstars with a main event of John Cena teaming up with the Mysterios to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Sasha Banks was also back on the road and wrestled a match against Bianca Belair. Banks returned on Friday after a four-month layoff.

Speaking of John Cena, the former champ showed up at the Birmingham 8 theater in Detroit for a surprise appearance before the Noon advance screening of The Suicide Squad, a movie where he plays the role of Peacemaker. Cena – in full wrestling gear – talked with the crowd for a few minutes. The movie comes out on August 6.