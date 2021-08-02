Notes on Bray Wyatt and Rey Mysterio

—–

During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Rey Mysterio spoke on representing Lucha Libre in WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve been blessed to be able to play my part in the wrestling world and become a universal name. When people hear the name Rey Mysterio, it is associated with lucha libre, my culture. That is what I wanted to do my entire life. Whether it’s at a wrestling event, the World Cup or the World Series, if you see a mask, it makes people think of me. That represents my whole life journey.