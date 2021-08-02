NJPW Officially Confirms Tag Team Matchup For Resurgence Special

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the tag team matchup between the Good Brothers and Jon Moxley and his mystery partner has been made official for the August 14th Resurgence event in Los Angeles. Full details, including an updated card, can be found below.

A new match has been added to Resurgence on August 14 after a challenge was issued on social media over the weekend. Friday’s NJPW STRONG saw the Good Brothers claim the Tag Team Turbulence trophies, declaring their intention to come after the IWGP Tag team Championships in the near future. Yet moments after STRONG went off the air, it was Moxley promising to bring a ‘surprise’ to team against the T3 winners.

Moxley’s issues with the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega’s ELITE are well documented on AEW; when Mox was in possession of the IWGP United States Championship he defended the title against Anderson on AEW Dynamite. That night, interference from Doc Gallows was dispatched with before the match began, but now Moxley will go two on two against the Good Brothers. Just who is the ‘drinking partner’ Moxley is slated to meet in Los Angeles? Find out at Resurgence!

UDPATED LINEUP FOR NJPW RESURGENCE

-Jay White versus David Finlay for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Lance Archer versus Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP United States championship

-Alex Coughlin versus Karl Fredericks

-Wheeler Yuta/Rocky Romero/Fred Rosser versus Ren Narita/Clark Connors/TJP

-Jon Moxley/Mystery Partner versus The Good Brothers