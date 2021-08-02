LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and the pyro explodes as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley makes his way out with MVP. Fans pop as Lashley heads to the ring. He poses in the corner with the WWE Title around his waist as more pyro goes off.

MVP welcomes Chi-Town back to RAW and says he knows everyone is excited to see “Goldberg!”… fans begin booing. MVP says before Goldberg comes out, The All-Mighty has asked MVP to address a few things. He brings up how Goldberg came to the show uninvited weeks back and challenged Lashley, but Lashley has not dignified the challenge with a response. MVP says without question, Goldberg is a G.O.A.T. and an icon, able to annihilate any man on any given night, but he didn’t challenge any man, he challenged The All-Mighty. MVP says Goldberg is a gladiator, used to stepping into this coliseum and squashing any other gladiator, but Lashley is not a gladiator, he’s a Kaiju, an unstoppable force, a monster. MVP is here to prevent a tragedy.

The “Goldberg!” chants start up now. MVP says if it happens, it won’t end well for Goldberg and may be the end of his career. MVP asks if Goldberg wants to be remembered as a champion or a casualty. He asks the fans the same thing, which way they want to remember him but the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as the chant continue. Goldberg finally appears on the stage and the crowd pops. Goldberg bounces around at the entrance way as the pyro goes off around him. He throws a few strikes as more pyro explodes, then heads to the ring, stopping to share a moment with his son at ringside. The “Goldberg!” chants continue as MVP and Lashley watch from the ring.

Goldberg wants to get one thing straight – if anyone should be worried about losing something, it’s Lashley losing the WWE Title. Goldberg says after listening to MVP’s intro, he knows MVP is nothing but scared and Lashley… Goldberg is in his face now. Goldberg says Lashley looks scared. Goldberg knows what Lashley’s thinking, that he, Lashley, is a high-level athlete and a gladiator… the “Goldberg!” chants get louder and Goldberg stops speaking. Goldberg says but, a high-level athlete questions himself, a gladiator shows weakness, so… Goldberg laughs. Goldberg asks Lashley if he’s up for the challenge because when Lashley first saw him walk down the ramp, he saw Goldberg as his next victim in his coliseum. Goldberg says this isn’t his coliseum, this is Chicago and the fans here can smell fear a mile away, and Lashley either crapped his pants or is scared out of his mind.

Goldberg says it doesn’t matter if he’s 35, 45 or 105, Goldberg will always be Goldberg. Goldberg lives by The Spear and you, champ, will die by The Spear. Fans are cheering and booing now. Goldberg says that’s why he’s Goldberg, and because he’s Goldberg, at SummerSlam, champ… you’re next. Goldberg drops the mic and exits the ring as his music starts up, and the chants. Lashley continues staring Goldberg down, seething in the ring. MVP points Goldberg’s son to Lashley. Lashley goes to ringside and stares down Goldberg’s son. MVP backs him off and says Lashley is going to end his dad’s career.

Lashley is back in the ring now, showing of the WWE Title. MVP continues talking trash to Goldberg’s son. Goldberg comes back out and levels MVP with a Spear. Goldberg’s son hops the barrier and heads to the back with his dad. Goldberg talks trash to Lashley from the stage, threatening to kill him if he messes with his son. It looks like Lashley may have given Goldberg the middle finger salute. Lashley helps MVP to his feet to end the segment. At one point there were chants for Bray Wyatt but it appeared they were drowned out.

– Drew McIntyre is backstage with his sword, talking to Sarah Schreiber but we really can’t hear what they’re saying. We see replays of Drew destroying Shanky with steel chair shots two weeks ago, then taking out Veer with a Claymore into a chair last week. Drew will face Veer and Shanky tonight. We go to commercial.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Veer and Shanky vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and Veer and Shanky are waiting with Jinder Mahal. Drew McIntyre is out next with his sword. Jimmy says Drew has named his sword Angela, after his mother.

Jinder and his crew retreat to the floor as Drew hits the ring with the sword. The bell rings and they size Drew up but he’s ready. Veer strikes first but Drew fights him into the corner. Drew unloads with big right hands in the corner as the referee warns him. Veer fights out and kicks Drew.

Shanky tags in and they double team Drew, launching him shoulder-first into the turnbuckles and ring post. Shanky picks Drew up and works him over, towering over him. Drew fights back with a chop and runs the ropes but Shanky levels him with a clothesline. Drew kicks out at 1. Shanky takes it to the corner and in comes Veer. Veer with a running shot in the corner, then a running body block for another quick pin attempt. Drew fights back and mounts offense now.

Drew levels Veer with an elbow. Drew launches Veer out of the corner with a big overhead throw. Drew ducks a clothesline and nails a neckbreaker, then kips up for a pop. Drew drops Shanky off the apron with a right hand, then catches Veer with a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Drew waits in the corner now as Veer recovers, waiting to deliver the Claymore Kick. Shanky grabs his foot from the floor to prevent the Claymore. Jinder suddenly hits the ring with a steel chair and attacks for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, Jinder works Drew over as fans boo. Jinder, Veer and Shanky all wait with steel chairs now, staring Drew down. He gets up and looks at them, then grabs his sword and brings it in the ring. Fans pop. Drew knocks Jinder’s chair away with the sword. Jinder runs away from the ring. Drew then drops Veer with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Veer retreats now. Drew stares Shanky down, pointing the sword at him. Shanky stares in disbelief and just shakes his head, frozen with fear and backing into the corner now. Drew goes to swing the sword but Shanky retreats from the ring. Drew stands tall as his music hits, while Shanky joins Jinder and Veer on the stage. Drew points the sword at the trio as they look on. We go to replays. Jinder stands tall and poses in the ring as fans pop. The camera cuts backstage to Kevin Patrick stopping Jinder and crew for comments. Jinder rants about Drew threatening their lives, then says karma will catch up with Drew. Jinder, Veer and Shanky run away backstage as we see Drew posing with the sword in the ring.

– Nia Jax is backstage with Shayna Baszler. She says if you thought what you just saw was something, wait until you see what she does to Rhea Ripley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Patrick stops Drew McIntyre backstage, asking him about Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky, and what just happened. Drew says he didn’t get to finish the job. He comments on how blood-thirsty Chicago is tonight, saying he might finish the job. He comments on keeping Mahal in fear, each week and he loves it. He says Jinder will get to pick between the hospital, the graveyard, or Angela. Drew says Jinder has known him for over 10 years and he knows that’s not a threat, it’s a promise. Drew walks off.

Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and Nia Jax is waiting with Shayna Baszler. Out next comes Rhea Ripley for this first-time-ever match-up.

The bell rings and Jax talks some trash to start. They lock up and Jax takes it to the corner, man-handling Rhea some to boos. Ripley with two boots to fight out. Rhea with a big strike to the face. This angers Jax and she headbutts Ripley. Jax launches Ripley into the ring post. Jax goes to the apron and poses to boos. She runs and smashes Rhea’s head into the post with her hip.

Jax brings it back in but Ripley fights back. Ripley goes for the Riptide but Jax elbows her away. Ripley gets sent into the corner shoulder-first once again. Jax goes to the apron and tries to sandwich Ripley into the post again, but she hits hard as Ripley moves. Ripley goes to deliver a cannonball to Jax from the apron to the floor but Jax moves and she takes out Baszler instead. Jax comes back and sends Ripley into the barrier with a Samoan Drop. We go to commercial with Jax in control at ringside.

Back from the break and Jax has Ripley on her shoulders in the middle of the ring, stretching and bending her. Ripley slides out and works Jax over, staggering her. Jax is still standing until Ripley uses the ropes to land a big head scissors takedown. Ripley goes on but Jax dumps her to the apron. Ripley with a big kick from the apron to stun Jax.

Ripley goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick for a close 2 count. Jax turns it back around and goes for a powerbomb but Ripley fights up high, then turns that into a takedown. Jax is bleeding from a cut near her eye. Jax levels Ripley and delivers the running leg drop in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

One side of Jax’s face is covered in blood. She appears to wave the referee off. Jax scoops Ripley for a Samoan Drop but Ripley slides out. Ripley goes for he Riptide but Baszler gets on the apron to yell at her. Jax charges but Ripley side-steps to avoid her. Ripley comes right back and rolls Jax up for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley retreats to the floor as her music hits. Jax gets right back up as we go to replays. Baszler is in the ring now. Jax yells at her, not happy about the distraction. Baszler goes to leave but the argument continues. Jax is bleeding a little heavy from one side of her face. Baszler storms out of the ring as Jax looks on. Jax immediately turns around to a big superkick from Ripley. Ripley then slams Jax with a Riptide for a big pop. Ripley stands tall over Jax as fans cheer her on and her music starts up. We get a replay. Ripley celebrates at ringside now.

– We see how Mansoor and Mustafa Ali defeated MACE and T-BAR last week.

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. MACE and T-BAR

We go back to the ring and out comes MACE and T-BAR to boos from the crowd. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mansoor first. Mustafa Ali is out next to a hometown crowd pop but he plays the heel. MACE levels Ali to start. MACE goes to work on Mansoor now. T-BAR runs around the ring and levels Ali at ringside. T-BAR comes back in the ring and runs over Mansoor for a close 2 count, launching himself off the top with a big springboard. Mansoor catches T-BAR with a big kick.

Ali rallies on the apron now as the hometown crowd chants his name. Ali tags in and knocks MACE off the apron. He dodges T-BAR in the corner and kicks him. Ali with a rolling neckbreaker. Ali runs the rope and nails a big suicide dive to T-BAR, at the same time Mansoor nails a big dive to MACE, sending him over the announce table. T-BAR decks Ali and brings him back into the ring. T-BAR also kicks Mansoor from the apron.

Ali catches T-BAR with a big tornado DDT, spiking him from the apron back into the ring. Ali tags out and goes to the top as Mansoor tries to hold T-BAR down. T-BAR kicks Mansoor into the ropes, which crotches Ali up top. T-BAR yanks Mansoor off the turnbuckles thanks to a distraction from MACE, hits him on the way down with a knee strike, then levels him with a running big boot for the pin to win.

Winners: T-BAR and MACE

– After the match, MACE and T-BAR stand tall and head to ringside as the music hits. We go to replays. Ali is standing over Mansoor now. MACE and T-BAR come in from behind but Ali pushes Mansoor out of the way to the floor, so he can take the High Justice double team move from MACE and T-BAR. Mansoor comes back in and checks on Ali while he’s down. T-BAR and MACE look on from the stage.

– We see what happened last week between Charlotte Flair and Nikki A.S.H. Nikki is backstage now, running back & forth. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Charlotte Flair to mostly boos. The announcers hype tonight’s No Holds Barred match with RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H.

Flair says a few days ago she woke up to headlines on Simone Biles withdrawing from the Olympics. She wondered why she would want to withdraw from something so big, then learned it was a heath issue, and then began to sympathize and relate with her. Fans begin chanting for Becky Lynch. Flair says Becky’s not here, Flair sold out the Allstate Arena, not her. Flair recalls how she defeated Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Title at Money In the Bank, but the next night Nikki A.S.H. illegitimately cashed in her briefcase and won, no stole, the title. Flair says when she woke up the next morning, she couldn’t help but ask what the hell was going on because she was near her breaking point and on the verge of her own nervous breakdown, because she is an 11-time champion and that makes her the most decorated woman in the history of this business.

Flair says, speaking on behalf of everyone, cashing in Money In the Bank to win a title is the most cowardly thing in this business. It’s not competition, it’s theft, and she has now been cashed in on not once… she goes under the ring and brings out a kendo stick, saying she will beat Nikki with it. She has been cashed in on three times now. Flair tosses a broom and a chair in the ring now, going on about how she’s going to beat Nikki around, and how the only way to win a title from her in WWE is to cash in. She returns to the ring and says last week she chose to show her superiority over Nikki, and when she beat Nikki, Nikki had the audacity to request a rematch and say she can still beat Flair. Flair says she punched Nikki in the face, which makes her gullible, not confident. Flair says the one thing fans love more than a champion is a martyr, and Nikki is both, and tonight Nikki will sacrifice herself in a No Holds Barred match, where there are no disqualifications and no hiding from Flair. Flair says anything goes tonight, and… RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. appears behind Flair and drops her with a big steel chair shot to the back. Fans pop as Nikki gets hyped up. Flair looks on from ringside now as we get a replay of the chair shot.

– We see how Lilly and Alexa Bliss taunted Eva Marie with the “Lilly-lution” during last week’s match with Doudrop against the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Eva and Doudrop are backstage with Kevin Patrick now. He asks about Natalya suffering an injury last week in their match. Eva says who cares, and says we should be more concerned about the smear campaign by Bliss and her ugly little doll. Eva pokes fun at Doudrop’s life before she came along, and interrupts her, then goes on trashing Bliss and Lilly some more. Doudrop is not happy with Eva once again. Eva says last week Natalya paid the price for getting in the way of the “Eva-lution” and tonight Tamina Snuka will pay. Eva and Doudrop walk off.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Doudrop with Eva Marie, with Eva leading the way. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka by herself. She’s holding both of the title belts. Graves talks about Natalya being out of injury with an ankle injury, and we see how Doudrop fell on the ankle last week. We see some of Natalya’s injury-related tweets with Byron confirming she underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama last week. Graves sends well wishes to Natalya watching at home.

The bell rings and Tamina locks up with Doudrop. They break and size each other up. They lock up again and Doudrop applies a headlock. Doudrop rocks her but Tamina levels her with a shoulder. Tamina with a big running clothesline in the corner to drop Doudrop against the turnbuckles. Tamina with a running hip splash in the corner.

Tamina drags Doudrop over but Eva gets on the apron to distract her. Tamina yells at Eva, and Eva goes down on the apron. Tamina stalks her, allowing Doudrop to attack from behind, sending Tamina face-first into the ring post. Tamina clutches her ribs as she goes down.

Eva cheers for Doudrop as she launches herself down onto Tamina with a big elbow for a 2 count. Doudrop grounds Tamina now. Doudrop drops Tamina again and delivers a big senton for a close 2 count. Doudrop keeps Tamina down on the mat again. Tamina fights up and out. Doudrop charges in the corner but she runs into a big boot. They both go down. Doudrop attacks first but now they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Tamina gets the upperhand and charges in for a takedown. Tamina with another back splash in the corner.

Doudrop ends up kicking Tamina’s leg out and she goes back down. Eva tells Doudrop to hit the crossbody while Tamina is down. Doudrop runs for the crossbody while Tamina is down but Eva’s advice back-fired. Tamina comes right back with a Samoan Drop for the pin to win.

Winner: Tamina

– After the match, Tamina makes her exit as the music hits. Eva comes in to check on Doudrop. Eva yells at Doudrop until we hear Alexa Bliss laughing on the big screen. She has Lilly with her. Bliss says Eva is the loser of this match. Bliss continues laughing while Eva seethes in the ring, yelling at Doudrop for losing.

– We see how Damian Priest won a non-title match over WWE United States Champion Sheamus last week, to earn a future title shot. Priest is backstage now when Riddle rides up on his scooter, a new ride because Omos broke his last week. Priest asks if Riddle is worried Omos will do the same thing this week. Riddle goes on about having the power of Randy Orton running through his veins, and having so many voices in his head he can’t keep track. Riddle mentions Priest’s feud with Sheamus and his appearance on MizTV tonight. Priest has handled those clowns before and isn’t worried about The Miz and John Morrison tonight, threatening to put Morrison in a wheelchair alongside Miz. They wish each other good luck and Riddle rides off on his scooter.

– We go back to the ring and out comes John Morrison and The Miz for another must-see episode of MizTV. They come out to Morrison’s theme song and Miz is still in his wheelchair. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV. He can’t help his feelings of disdain for his guest tonight, who has a long history with he and Johnny Drip Drip. Miz introduces tonight’s guest and out comes Damian Priest. We get a look at how Priest and rapper Bad Bunny defeated Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Morrison has words for Priest as soon as he enters the ring. Miz and Morrison blame Priest for putting him in a wheelchair, and says he’s taken advantage of the injured as of late. They also call Priest a cheater for ripping WWE United States Champion Sheamus’ mask off last week to win. Priest says they are out of their minds. The “CM Punk!” chants start up again to interrupt. Priest says Sheamus was cleared to compete last week. Priest gives Sheamus props for wrestling him with an injury last week, which is more than he can say for Miz. Priest questions the legitimacy of Miz’s injury and if he will ever wrestle again. Priest wonders if Miz’s leg is injured, or something between them.

Miz brings up how he’s never been injured until working with Priest. He says if he wasn’t in the wheelchair, he’d slap the taste out of Priest’s mouth. Priest steps to him and dares him. Priest goes on and Morrison interrupts him, saying he’s disrespecting them. Priest talks more trash and Miz threatens him, saying Morrison will make Priest regret ever saying anything bad about them. Priest asks what is wrong with them. He came out to challenge Sheamus but they have pissed him off, and now he just wants to fight them. Morrison with more water comedy attempts. Priest blocks a Drip Stick shot from Miz and ends up decking Priest, then tossing him out of the ring. Priest taunts Miz, who is trying to wheel himself away. Priest squirts Miz with the Drip Stick. Miz tries to spray one back but Priest soaks him. We go to commercial.

Damian Priest vs. John Morrison

Back from the break and Damian Priest goes at it with John Morrison. Back and forth to start. This match

This match ends with Priest hitting the sit-out chokeslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall until Sheamus attacks him. They fight until Ricochet hits the ring and attacks Sheamus. Morrison also gets involved as we go back to commercial.

WWE United States Champion Sheamus and John Morrison vs. Ricochet and Damian Priest

Back from the break and we’ve got a tag match. Ricochet attacks WWE United States Champion Sheamus to start. Ricochet with high-flying offense, then a big kick to knock John Morrison off the apron. Ricochet with a springboard moonsault to Sheamus for a 2 count.

Sheamus ends up knocking Ricochet off the apron to the floor, next to The Miz in his wheelchair. They wet the floor with a Drip Stick, and Morrison grabs Ricochet, launches him across the wet floor head-first into the steel steps. Morrison brings Ricochet back in for a 2 count. Morrison and Sheamus double team Ricochet now. Sheamus keeps Ricochet down, taunting him and beating him.

Ricochet unloads on Sheamus with elbows, then a dropkick. Morrison and Ricochet go at it but we get a big German. Priest tags in and unloads on Morrison. They trade big kicks. Priest counters a move and drops Morrison with a backbreaker for 2. Priest with the big chokeslam for a 2 count as Sheamus breaks it up.

Priest fights Sheamus off and kicks him to the floor. Ricochet flies to the floor with a moonsault to take Sheamus back down. Morrison rolls Priest for a 2 count. Priest ends up dropping Morrison with the Reckoning for the pin to win.

Winners: Ricochet and Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest and Ricochet stand tall as we go to replays. We see The Miz throwing a fit at ringside in his wheelchair as Ricochet and Priest pose in the corners.

– We see what happened earlier with Goldberg and Bobby Lashley. Lashley is pacing backstage now. He will respond to Goldberg next. Back to commercial.

