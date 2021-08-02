Footage of CM Punk & Bray Wyatt chants at Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW crowd at the Allstate Arena in Chicago responded to various segments with chants for CM Punk and Bray Wyatt.

The Punk chants actually began before RAW hit the air, during the pre-show WWE Main Event taping, as seen in the clip below. The Punk chants continued during the RAW broadcast, and caused Damian Priest to react during his MizTV appearance.

The “we want Wyatt!” chants came during an in-ring segment with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which led to their SummerSlam match being confirmed. It appeared WWE did their best to block out the Wyatt chants.

WWE released Wyatt from his contract this past weekend, reportedly due to budget cuts. Punk is expected to debut with AEW later this month, but that still has not been confirmed.

You can see clips of the Wyatt and Punk chants below:

WE WANT WYATT pic.twitter.com/VjMHUQLHtm — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 3, 2021