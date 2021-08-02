Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise tops charts but disappoints in box office
Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie, spearheaded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took the number one spot on the box office this weekend but its result was a disappointing one.
The movie opened with $34.2 million in domestic receipts according to BoxOfficeMojo.com from a total of 4,310 theaters. The movie has $27,630,000 in international box office for a total of $61,830,000 worldwide. Jungle Cruise also opened on Disney+ on the same day for a $30 price and it made an additional $30 million just from Disney’s streaming service.
Carrying an A- CinemaScore grade, Jungle Cruise cost a whooping $200 million to produce and millions more to market.