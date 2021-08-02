Britt Baker On Adam Cole Possibly Signing With AEW

Britt Baker spoke with The Daily Star before the Cole contract news broke, and said if Adam Cole did join AEW, she would be far from the only thing that took him there.

Baker also said Cole is happy where he’s at right now.

“He has got to hold down the Tuesday night and I’ll hold down the Wednesday night, right?!,” Baker joked. “I think it’s funny when people say, ‘He has to go to AEW because of Britt!’ Because there are so many more people at AEW who have played a bigger role in the wrestling side of his life.

“People like The Young Bucks, Kenny [Omega]; he was in the Bullet Club for the majority of the indie career people know him for. He has such a history in AEW that, if he came here, the storylines are endless – but he’s happy where he is. So, if he were to jump ship and come my way, that would be awesome, but if he stays in WWE forever then I’d be happy, too, as I just want him to be happy.”

Baker admitted that she learned and developed the hard way with AEW, as she was put right into the pressures of live TV. The Daily Star noted how it’s hard to imagine that pro wrestling is far from the topic of discussion when Baker and Cole get time at home together.

“There has to be, right?,” Baker said of work talk. “It’s such a big part of our lives. I watch everything he does. I was out to dinner with Tony Schiavone and Rebel, and I had The Great American Bash on my phone at the dinner table, making sure I could watch his main event match.

“I don’t miss anything of his and he doesn’t miss anything of mine. We’re just so supportive of each other. It doesn’t matter where he works, where I work or where either of us end up, we just want success for one another.”