AEW to start broadcasting in India on August 15

AEW will begin broadcasting in India from August 15 after Eurosport India acquired the broadcasting rights to both Dynamite and Rampage.

In addition to Dynamite and Rampage, Eurosport India will be broadcasting the AEW pay-per-views as well starting with All Out this September. All the shows will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

“Pro-wrestling is a sport that every kid in India has grown up watching, and its popularity is on the rise. Eurosport has always believed in building communities and bringing quality content for passionate fans,” Head of Eurosport India Vijay Rajput said. “AEW, in a short period, has grown rapidly and this partnering with AEW allows us to bring to our fans some of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling world—thus strengthening our commitment of bringing world-class action to fans.”

AEW President Tony Khan added, “In less then two years since launching AEW Dynamite, we’ve started a professional wrestling revolution. Through our partnership with Eurosport India, we’re looking forward to showcasing the best professional wrestling that fans in India demand and deserve. We were an instant success in the U.S., and now fans across the world are discovering AEW, feeling refreshed and excited about professional wrestling again. We can’t wait for fans in India to experience our dynamic storytelling, high-flying action and incredible roster of global stars and homegrown talent on a weekly basis.”