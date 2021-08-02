Adam Cole’s WWE contract expiring this month

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com is reporting that Adam Cole’s contract with WWE will be expiring right after SummerSlam and the former leader of the Undisputed Era has not signed a new one yet.

Giri revealed that his original deal actually expired after the Great American Bash NXT episode on USA Network but extended by several weeks to where it now ends at the end of August 2021.

Adam Cole is considered as one of the leaders in the NXT locker room and is universally liked by his peers and management. The former NXT champion, who holds the reign of the longest champion in the black and gold brand, would surely be a hot property if he were to leave WWE this time around.

Cole has been part of NXT since 2017 and won every major title in the brand.