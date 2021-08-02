8/2/21 AEW Dark Elevation Coverage

The opening credits roll. Eddie Kingston, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Charlotte, North Carolina.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk

They lock up and Velvet sends Risk off the ropes. Velvet drops Risk with an arm-drag, but Risk comes back with a few shots. Risk delivers a Hip Attack in the corner, and follows with an enzuigiri. Risk goes for another Hip Attack, but Velvet dodges it and stomps Risk in the corner. Velvet chokes Risk with her boot, and follows with a leg lariat. Risk comes back with a few right hands, but Velvet drops her with a clothesline. Velvet sends Risk into the ropes and delivers double knees to Risk’s neck. Velvet connects with a standing moonsault and goes for the cover, but Risk kicks out. Velvet hits the Final Slice and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Red Velvet

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Lee Johnson (w/Dustin Rhodes) vs. Marcus Kross

They lock up and Johnson applies a wrist-lock. Kross gets free and sends Johnson to the corner. Johnson comes back with a dropkick, but Kross gets a roll-up for one. Kross delivers an enzuigiri, but Johnson comes back with a few superkicks. Johnson delivers a neck-breaker over his knee and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lee Johnson

-After the match, the AEW TNT Champion, Miro, comes to the stage. Miro congratulates Johnson on his win, but warns Johnson that he cannot take away what is divinely his. Miro says Johnson’s career started in Jacksonville, but at Homecoming he will put Johnson to rest.

—

David Crockett joins the commentary team.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Kris Statlander (w/Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Statlander goes behind with a waist-lock, but D’Amboise turns it into one of her own. Statlander turns it around and takes D’Amboise to the mat. Statlander applies a front face-lock, but D’Amboise gets free and applies a wrist-lock. Statlander counters and takes D’Amboise down. D’Amboise comes back with the wrist-lock again, but Statlander gets free and cartwheels around the ring. Statlander boops D’Amboise, but D’Amboise drives a knee into Statlander. D’Amboise delivers a few forearms, but Statlander comes back with a slam. D’Amboise kicks Statlander in the face and delivers more forearm shots. D’AMboise goes up top, but Statlander cuts her off and slams her to the mat. Statlander delivers a German suplex, and follows with the Big Bang Theory for the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: The Factory (Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto) (w/QT Marshall) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo

Solow and Grillo start the match. Solow kicks Grillo in the midsection and takes him to the corner. Solow delivers a chop and drops Grillo with a back elbow. Solow slams Grillo and connects with a knee drop. Grillo comes back with an arm-drag and tags in Knott. Knott delivers a single-leg dropkick and goes for the cover, but Solow kicks out quickly. Comoroto tags in and sends Grillo to the floor. Comoroto delivers a neck-breaker to Knott over his knee. Comoroto brings Grillo into the ring and press slams him with one hand. Comoroto tosses Knott to the mat and tags in Solow. Solow connects with a double stomp to Knott over Comoroto’s knee and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Dani Jordyn

They lock up and Jordyn applies an arm-bar. Sakazaki counters into one of her own, and then turns it into a side-headlock. Jordyn gets free, and applies one of her own. Sakazaki sends Jordyn off the ropes, but Jordyn drops her with a shoulder tackle. Jordyn runs the ropes, but Sakazaki drops her with a hurricanrana. Jordyn goes to the floor, but Sakazaki takes her out with a cannonball dive. Sakazaki rolls Jordyn back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Jordyn kicks out. Sakazaki takes Jordyn down and goes for a pick, but Jordyn counters with one of her own. Jordyn goes for the cover, but Sakazaki kicks out. Jordyn delivers forearm shots in the corner, and follows with a suplex. Jordyn sends Sakazaki to the corner, but Sakazaki counters with a few boots to the face. Sakazaki takes Jordyn down with a dropkick, and follows with a step-up kick in the corner. Sakazaki connects with a flying elbow and goes for the cover, but Jordyn kicks out. Jordyn comes back with a thrust kick, but Sakazaki comes back and delivers a suplex. Sakazaki goes to the ropes, but Jordyn cuts her off.

Jordyn brings Sakazaki into the ring with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Sakazaki kicks out. Jordyn slams Sakazaki to the mat and goes for the cover, but Sakazaki kicks out again. Sakazaki comes back with a roll-up for two and follows with an elbow strike. Sakazaki goes for another cover, but Jordyn kicks out. Sakazaki delivers a short-arm lariat and goes for another cover, but Jordyn kicks out once more. Sakazaki delivers the airplane slam and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Yuka Sakazaki

—

Match #6 – Singles Match: Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Bear Bronson (w/Bear Boulder)