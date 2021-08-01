WWE Live Event Results 7.31.21: Bianca Belair Battles Sasha Banks, More
WWE held a live event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday night featuring Bianca Belair facing off with Sasha Banks and more. You can see the results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:
* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus
* Bobby Portis joined The New Day for their match.
* Bobby Lashley & MVP def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:Nikki ASH def. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley
* Big E def. Seth Rollins
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews def. and Kevin Owens and King Nakamura and Sami Zayn
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks
* Dominik Mysterio, John Cena & Rey Mysterio def. The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns)