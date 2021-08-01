Purrazzo and Drama King Victorious In Homecoming Tournament Finals

Impact Wrestling crowned the winners of its Homecoming Tournament that took place at the special with the same name on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

In the end, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Drama King, formerly known as WWE star Aiden English, defeated Decay.

Here are the quick results from all of the tournament matches.

Deonna Purrazzo and Drama King defeated Alisha Edwards and Hernandez.

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green defeated The Pump Family (Petey Williams and Jordynne Grace). Post-match, Maclin came out and attacked Williams.

Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering (dressed as the Road Warriors) defeated Brian Myers and Missy Hyatt. Hyatt was picked by Sam Beale to be Myers’ partner.

Crazzy Steve and Rosemary defeated Fallah Flava (Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz) in a mixed tag team tournament match at Homecoming.

Deonna Purrazzo and Drama King defeated Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

Decay defeated Rachel Ellering and Tommy Dreamer