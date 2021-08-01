Paige Hints at an In-Ring Return: Says Her Neck is Getting Stronger

Former WWE Superstar Paige, aka Saraya Bevis, shared on her Twitter this week that her neck is feeling much better and she’s been able to finally start doing more work in the gym, which she wasn’t able to do before due to past issues with her neck.

Paige wrote on Friday, “You guys I’m getting stronger. squatting 185lbs again. I know it’s not a ton but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself.”

Previously in early 2018, Paige was forced to retire from her in-ring career due to her neck injuries. She also received encouragement from her WWE colleagues, including Beth Phoenix, Zelina Vega, and Nikki Ash. You can view Paige’s tweet and their responses of encouragement below: