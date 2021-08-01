Notes on Big Swole, Eric Ryan, and a possible Smackdown expansion

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE actually discussed the idea of adding a third hour onto Smackdown and airing the final hour on FS1. Ultimately, the company decided to pass on the idea.

– Congratulations to Big Swole on becoming the new Battle Club Pro Women’s Champion last night by defeating Tasha Steelz.

– Congratulations Eric Ryan for winning King of the Deathmatches 2021 last night and becoming the back to back winner having won last year also

