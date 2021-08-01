New AEW trademark, Matt Cardona to debut for Beyond Wrestling

Aug 1, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

On July 28th, All Elite Wrestling filed a trademark for the phrase “King Of Harts” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office

The trademark was entered into the trademark database on Saturday, July 31st

