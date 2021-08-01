New AEW trademark, Matt Cardona to debut for Beyond Wrestling
On July 28th, All Elite Wrestling filed a trademark for the phrase “King Of Harts” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office
The trademark was entered into the trademark database on Saturday, July 31st
3 WEEKS AWAY:#Americanrana becomes AmeriCARDONA when @TheMattCardona debuts for #BeyondWrestling!
Stream LIVE on @indiewrestling on Sunday, 8/22 starting at 6pm ET.
Who will #MattCardona be wrestling? Tune into https://t.co/FgyjtmN3NJ this Thursday, 8/5 at 8pm ET to find out! pic.twitter.com/1DkIMoahZc
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) August 1, 2021