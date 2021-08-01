Mike Bennett says Vince McMahon has “destroyed more lives than he’s helped”

Aug 1, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: Featured News, News Tags:
I am still seething with anger over Bray’s release…. but I’m gonna put that all aside to address this dork.
It has been said that your wife got pregnant right as she was hired. Or possibly just before. Yet they found something for her to do instead of sitting at home on extended maternity leave, which, some have also theorized is what she wanted. Your wife is probably who they eere more interested in, considering she had worked there previously. Now sure, you may be talented, and they wasted that, but… leslts be honest here. With how much you cry and moan, they probably don’t regret releasing you. Does it make it right? Who knows. But seriously, its time to out the crying kid act to bed. It’s old now.
Didn’t WWE pay for this guy’s rehap and kept him on the payroll until he’d recovered? What MONSTERS!
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
I am still seething with anger over Bray’s release…. but I’m gonna put that all aside to address this dork.
It has been said that your wife got pregnant right as she was hired. Or possibly just before. Yet they found something for her to do instead of sitting at home on extended maternity leave, which, some have also theorized is what she wanted. Your wife is probably who they eere more interested in, considering she had worked there previously. Now sure, you may be talented, and they wasted that, but… leslts be honest here. With how much you cry and moan, they probably don’t regret releasing you. Does it make it right? Who knows. But seriously, its time to out the crying kid act to bed. It’s old now.
Didn’t WWE pay for this guy’s rehap and kept him on the payroll until he’d recovered? What MONSTERS!