Impact Homecoming 2021 results

Here are the results from last night’s Impact Homecoming event which aired on Impact Plus from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Drama King Matthew Rehwoldt and Deonna Purrazzo and defeated Hernandez & Alisha in the QF match; Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green defeated Jordynne Grace and Petey Williams in the QF match; Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering defeated Brian Myers and Missy Hyatt in the QF match; Crazzy Steve and Rosemary defeated Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz in the QF match; Deaner defeated Willie Mack; Drama King Matthew Rehwoldt and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in the SF match; Crazzy Steve and Rosemary defeated Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering in the SF match; Josh Alexander defeated Black Taurus to retain the X Division title; Drama King Matthew Rehwoldt and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Crazzy Steve and Rosemary in the final match of the tournament to become the Homecoming King and Queen; Eddie Edwards defeated W. Morrissey in a hardcore match.