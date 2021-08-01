Artist formerly known as Aiden English debuts with Impact Wrestling

Matthew Rehwoldt, better known to wrestling fans as Aiden English, made his Impact Wrestling debut at the Homecoming Impact Plus event which aired yesterday night.

A vignette at the Slammiversary pay-per-view last month aired promoting the arrival of the Drama King and during Homecoming, Rehwoldt was revealed as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery partner. The two eventually went on to win the mixed tag team tournament, beating Hernandez and Alisha Edwards, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, and Crazzy Steve and Rosemary to become the Homecoming King and Queen.

Rehwoldt worked for WWE between 2012 and 2020 and was one of the many unfortunate individuals who were cut following WrestleMania due to budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is a former NXT Tag Team champ with Simon Gotch when the two were known as The Vaudevillains.