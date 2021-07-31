WWE hall of famer on today’s product: “there’s nothing to anticipate”

During a recent appearance on an episode of stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Ted Dibiase discussed the current wrestling product and threw some criticism at it.

The WWE hall of famer said “That’s what I don’t understand about the way business is today. You know…there’s nothing to anticipate. It’s kind of like you’re the world champion. You know the NWA World Champion, if you were a territory, you might see him two or three times or maybe four times a year. You know…you didn’t see him defend his title every week on television (referring to today’s product), but that’s another story.”