Twitter notes: Foley reacts to Wyatt’s release, Matt Hardy, Roddy Piper, more

With @WWE’s release of @WWEBrayWyatt the company has lost a true visionary and a creative genius; one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen.

Here’s hoping Bray finds happiness and recreates himself once again – in wrestling, in life…or both. https://t.co/9Ol7wCKANI

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 31, 2021