Twitter notes: Foley reacts to Wyatt’s release, Matt Hardy, Roddy Piper, more
With @WWE’s release of @WWEBrayWyatt the company has lost a true visionary and a creative genius; one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen.
Here’s hoping Bray finds happiness and recreates himself once again – in wrestling, in life…or both. https://t.co/9Ol7wCKANI
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 31, 2021
—–
Had an insightful conversation with @MDMTedDiBiase today about growing your fortunes exponentially. The MDM loves the #HFO concept & the great profits it brings BMM. I suggested maybe starting a #DFO. Gave me a great idea for @jorajohl also. pic.twitter.com/Sf351vDALh
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 31, 2021
—–
BREAKING: @themeganbayne wins the 2021 @ECWA1967 Women’s Super 8. #Super8 pic.twitter.com/ldChNm58It
— The Wrestling Estate (@TheWrestlingEst) July 31, 2021
—-
You are missed and remembered today and always Roddy.
Rest in Peace 4/17/1954 – 7/31/2015 #HotRod #RowdyRoddyPiper #Goat pic.twitter.com/M6LXGByXRu
— Rowdy Roddy Piper (@R_Roddy_Piper) July 31, 2021
—-
Happy birthday to my tag partner & one of the most insane human beings I’ve ever met in my life 😂 and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I hope @The_MJF gives that you special gift you’ve been asking him for 🍑@PlatinumMax 🎉🎂🎈 https://t.co/da1j46OAyA
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) July 31, 2021