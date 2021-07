In a strange and perplexing move, WWE released mat veteran Bray Wyatt on Saturday morning. The obvious question is, why? Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp tweeted, “One source indicated to me that Bray Wyatt was actually discussed during a prior round of WWE cuts.”

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer later noted, “Wyatt was told his release was due to budget cuts. He had been preparing to return in August.”

