Reaction to the release of Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt has officially been released by WWE. Reaction from the social media world….
Mind. Blown. Excited to see him thrive in whatever he does next https://t.co/pNrhBdNalz
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 31, 2021
It’s cliche but true – the cream rises to the top. @WWEBrayWyatt will be amazingly successful at whatever he chooses to do next and I’m looking to forward to seeing it happen. https://t.co/cNUpr01lQb
— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) July 31, 2021
Shame! A talent like @WWEBrayWyatt can be used anyway anywhere and excel. This is a foolish move. https://t.co/LRA6bbIhJu
— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) July 31, 2021
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 31, 2021