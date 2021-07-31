NXT stars work SmackDown dark matches
WWE NXT Superstars competed in dark matches before Friday’s SmackDown on FOX hit the air at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The first match saw NXT Breakout Tournament competitor Odyssey Jones defeat Austin Theory. Jones won the match with a top rope splash, and received a pretty light pop from the crowd, according to our correspondent, @VinceKage.
The second SmackDown pre-show dark match saw Aliyah defeat Indi Hartwell. Aliyah got the win with a DDT.
