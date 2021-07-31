More reaction to the release of Bray Wyatt
I think what you meant to say was: “Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick(time & time again)one so cool & over, we really didn’t know how to book it right. So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go”🤷🏻♀️ 🤯 https://t.co/rWVtbxOioA
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 31, 2021
He’s got the world in his hands 💙 @WWEBrayWyatt
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) July 31, 2021
Whole time, Bray Wyatt finna set movies or wrestling a BLAZE if he wants to.
He’s so smart and creative and just a good dude
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) July 31, 2021
Bray Wyatt es una de las mentes más brillantes que he visto en esta industria. Trabajo nunca te va a faltar. Hay vida fuera de WWE. Me encantaría poder trabajar contigo nuevamente en México. @WWEBrayWyatt @RPPromotions1 📝 pic.twitter.com/Sr8DwuM78x
— Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 31, 2021
Very confused why me being supportive of what Bray Wyatt does next, pisses people off. Lol oh Twitter! You never cease to amaze me.
But really though… I can’t wait to see what he does next / where he goes / what character he creates next. 🤩 https://t.co/AK4HLdkLR9
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 31, 2021
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 31, 2021
What in da actual fuk?!! https://t.co/iy7ZmaaN89
— Armando Estrada (@RealArmandoHaHa) July 31, 2021
Bray Wyatt Released from WWE?!? 😲 If you don’t understand what’s going on and why, it’s simple, go listen to Pope’s Point of View now and Pope’s discussion about The Chairman of The Board.
👇🏾 https://t.co/GewKxB1fbB pic.twitter.com/COCPiZOw3T
— Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) July 31, 2021
End of an era. #WWE pic.twitter.com/DnunSsZbHe
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 31, 2021