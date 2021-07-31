Impact Wrestling Has Slight Increase in Viewership, Ratings Fall in Key Demo

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the ratings for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling (h/t Fightful). Thursday’s show saw a very slight uptick in viewership with 113,000 viewers. That’s slightly up from last week’s 104,000 viewers.

However, ratings the P18-49 key ratings demo were down. The show drew a 0.02 That’s down from last week’s rating in the same key demo of 0.04. The show featured Jay White teaming with Chris Bey against The Good Brothers in the main event.

Impact will be holding its Homecoming event later tonight on IMPACT! Plus.

