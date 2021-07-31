Homecoming 2021 tonight on Impact Plus streaming service

Impact Wrestling is back with an Impact Plus streaming-only event tonight from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee for Homecoming. For the first time in Impact, a mixed tag team tournament will crown a Homecoming King and Queen. The card is as follows:

Quarter final matches: Hernandez and Alisha vs Deonna Purrazzo and a mystery partner; Petey Williams and Jordynne Grace vs Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green; Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs Fallah Bash and Tasha Steelz; and Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering vs Brian Myers and mystery partner; Semi final matches will see the winners of Hernandez/Edwards vs Purrazzo/TBA against the winners of Williams/Grace vs Cardona/Green; and winners of Steve/Rosemary vs Bahh/Steelz agains the winners of Dreamer/Ellering vs Myers/TBA.

The other two matches scheduled on the card include Josh Alexander vs Black Taurus for the Impact X Division title and Eddie Edwards vs W. Morrissey in a hardcore match.