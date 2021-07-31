Funeral arrangements for B. Brian Blair’s son, health update on Bobby Eaton

Jul 31, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

—–

Jack Lord posted an update on Bobby Eaton…

So, the update on Bobby is that he’s doing a lot better, but still in the hospital in Nashville. They told him this morning that he would not have to go to rehab because he was doing well enough without it. Still no definite time for when he gets released, but he hopes today or tomorrow. He appreciates all the prayers and well wishes.

