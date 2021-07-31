Bray Wyatt released from WWE

WWE today announced that Bray Wyatt has been released from the company effective immediately. “WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors,” read a small statement on WWE’s website and social media properties.

The 34-year-old Windham Rotunda started his wrestling career with WWE, beginning with Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009. In 2010 he started in NXT as Husky Harris with Cody Rhodes as his Pro. After a short stint in The Nexus and a trip back to FCW, Wyatt found fame while teaming with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper as The Wyatt Family in NXT.

The Wyatt Family enjoyed a successful run in the main roster and Bray eventually went solo and later teamed up with Matt Hardy. Then things got interesting…

After a hiatus of a few months, Bray Wyatt returned on television as The Fiend, wrecking havoc everywhere. The Firefly Fun House were popular segments on WWE television, showing Bray portraying a totally different character interacting with puppets. As The Fiend, he had some memorable feuds and matches, the most recent one with Randy Orton.

The Fiend was set on fire by Randy Orton at the TLC 2020 pay-per-view and apart from a couple of appearances and a match at WrestleMania 37, he has not been seen on WWE television. Alexa Bliss also teamed up with Wyatt during his latest run and Bliss retains the same gimmick she had with him despite his absence.

In his 12 years with WWE, Wyatt won the WWE title once, the Universal title twice, the Raw Tag Team titles once, and the Smackdown Tag Team title once.