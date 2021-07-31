7/30/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX yesterday did 1,909,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, down 98,000 viewers from last week’s overnight number. Last week’s show ended with 2,137,000 viewers when the final numbers came out on Monday.

Smackdown started with 1,920,000 viewers and then dropped to 1,898,000 viewers in the second hour. The show had a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and was second to the Olympics coverage. The Olympics head-to-head with Smackdown did 9,400,000 viewers in the first hour and 11,250,000 viewers in the second hour.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

