WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing fallout from last week’s show where Finn Balor challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who accepted. WWE is also asking what’s next for John Cena now that Reigns has accepted the Balor challenge.

Cena is being advertised for tonight’s show, along with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Advertised locally is Cena and The Mysterios vs. Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, plus Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

It remains to be seen if Banks will actually return to TV or not on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.