SummerSlam contract signing announced for Smackdown

WWE is teasing that Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be made official for SummerSlam during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced that SmackDown will feature a contract signing for Balor vs. Reigns at SummerSlam. This comes after last week’s show saw Reigns deny John Cena’s SummerSlam challenge, and then accept a challenge from Balor.

WWE wrote in their preview, “After Universal Champion Roman Reigns flat-out denied the challenge of 16-time World Champion John Cena in favor of one from Finn Balor last week, The Head of the Table will look to sign the contract for his showdown against The Prince at ‘Your Summer Vacation Destination,’ SummerSlam, on Aug. 21!”

We noted before how WWE teased that SmackDown will include what’s next for Cena now that Reigns has denied his challenge. At last word, WWE still had plans for Cena vs. Reigns at SummerSlam, so it will be interesting to see how they get there, and what happens with Balor.

Cena is advertised locally for tonight’s SmackDown, and by the WWE website, but WWE has not officially announced him for a segment as of this writing.

WWE has also just announced SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Mysterio for tonight’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.