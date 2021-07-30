Sendai Girls Postpones Show Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

Another joshi promotion has been forced to postpone shows due to positive COVID-19 tests. The JoshiSunTimes reports (per PWInsider) that Sendai Girls has announced that it is postponing its August 14th show in Miyagi, Japan after Manami and Mika Iwata tested positive for the virus. The report noted that both wrestlers are “experiencing mild symptoms.”

In addition, freelance takent Yuu has reportedly tested positive. Her last match was at a Pro Wrestling WAVE show on July 24th where she teamed with Yurika Oka in a losing effort to Mio Momono and Yumi Ohka.

As was reported earlier, SEADLINNNG postponed their show earlier this week after Nanae Takahashi and Honori Hana tested positive for COVID-19. Both are recovering at home. Ryo Mizumani announced that she tested positive the same day.