Sasha Banks turns on Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks has already turned on SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from the Target Center in Minneapolis saw Banks make her return to save Belair from a double team attack by Zelina Vega and Carmella. This was Banks’ first appearance since dropping the strap to Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One. You can click here for photos and video from that segment, which ended with Banks and Belair embracing to cheers from the crowd.

Banks and Belair then teamed up to face Vega and Carmella in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown. That match ended with Banks catching Carmella in the Backstabber, then the Bank Statement for the win. After the main event, Banks and Belair celebrated until Banks attacked Belair from behind, dropping her with a Backstabber.

The Target Center erupted with boos as Banks continued beating Belair around the ring, destroying her and taunting her with the title belt. Banks nailed a tornado DDT and applied the Bank Statement as the referee tried to get her to break the hold. Belair screamed out as Banks taunted her. Banks then stood tall to mostly boos, but some cheers as well. Banks raised the SmackDown Women’s Title belt again as the boos got louder. Banks re-applied the Bank Statement, yelling at Belair about how Belair is only in WWE because of Banks. SmackDown went off the air with the referee trying to get Banks to break her submission on Belair, who was crying out.

Banks vs. Belair has been rumored for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE has not confirmed the match as of this writing.

