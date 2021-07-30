LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a big pop. Cena rushes the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. We get a video package at how Cena recently returned to take shots at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and challenge him for SummerSlam. The video also shows how Reigns denied Cena’s challenge last week, but accepted a challenge issued by Finn Balor.

Cena calls it an interesting video and refers to Reigns’ comment on missionary position, saying keep a person in your life if they can make missionary position interesting for two decades. Cena gets the crowd hyped up for tonight’s show and says tonight Reigns will sign a SummerSlam contract with Balor. Fans boo. Cena says that’s only half bad, much respect for Balor, but it only proves his point that Reigns absolutely sucks. Cena goes on and says he has no problem with rejection, he’s been rejected in front of the world and we were there, it wasn’t pretty. That was a reference to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Cena says Reigns rejected him because he returned with the same look and music, among other things, and that is so stupid, like asking WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to come back to “Sasquatch” Steve Houston, or The Rock coming back to WWE as Dwayne “Too Small” Johnson. Cena says it’s ridiculous, it’s not who those guys are, they believe who they are and so do the fans.

Cena goes on and says Reigns has to change every two years because fans stop caring about him, because they don’t believe in him, because Reign doesn’t believe in himself. Cena says Reigns is nothing more than a lazy stooge named Joe, who coasts by on every gimmick in the system. Cena goes on ripping Reigns and says he’s afraid to fail. Cena says he would’ve embarrassed Reigns at SummerSlam and he knows it. Cena says Reigns didn’t reject him because of how he looks, but because of how he would’ve made Reigns look.

Baron Corbin comes out with a mic to interrupt as fans boo. He wants to talk. Fans chant “you suck!” and Cena says he has no idea who Corbin is. Cena now recognizes Corbin and says he looks… horrible, Corbin knows. Corbin says he’s in a bad way. Cena agrees, he looks horrible. Corbin says he and Cena have never been close, but Corbin is desperate and desperate men do desperate things. Corbin says his life is falling apart… he’s lost everything, his car, house and crown, someone stole his identity and his credit is trash. Then last week he suffered an injury to a very sensitive part of his body and now he’s unable to… surf the internet, Cena asks? Eat breakfast cereal? No, Corbin says he’s unable to perform. Cena jokes about exactly how Corbin is unable to perform. Corbin says because of that, his wife left and took the kids.

Corbin says he saw Cena out here, the man who grants so many wishes, and he wondered if Cena can help him. Cena asks fans if he should help the man. Fans respond with some cheers but mostly boos. Cena asks for a definitive answer but it sounds like a strong no. Cena can’t make heads or tails of it. Cena gives Corbin what looks like a dollar bill or two. Corbin says this is it? Corbin says it doesn’t have to be money, he will work for it. He asks Cena to put him in the next Suicide Squad movie. Cena plugs the movie and says filming is over. Corbin asks about a sequel or being Cena’s stunt double. Cena says that’s a bit of a reach. Corbin asks if Cena is going to kick a poor man while he’s down. Corbin says Cena really is a selfish, self-absorbed tight-wad, with an ego the size of California. Corbin calls Cena a Hollywood sell-out. Cena says he will help Corbin with something he desperately needs… an Attitude Adjustment. Cena scoops Corbin and drops him with an AA in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Cena makes his exit as the music hits.

– We get a Progressive-sponsored video on The Mysterios and The Usos. Rey Mysterio is backstage with Dominik Mysterio now. Dominik says he will keep his eye on Jey Uso while Rey faces Jimmy Uso tonight. Rey is proud of the competitor Dominik has become. Rey says Dominik needs to step his game up and not make rookie mistakes so they can win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles back. Rey tells his son to watch him tonight. We go to commercial.

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Mysterio

Back from the break and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out – Jimmy Uso with Jey Uso. Out next are The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio with Dominik Mysterio.

The bell rings and they go at it. Jimmy drops Rey to start, and talks some trash to show off. They lock up again and run the ropes. Jimmy with a kick to the gut. Rey with a head scissors takedown for a pop. Rey mounts Jimmy in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Rey with a big bulldog from the corner for a close 2 count.

Jimmy scoops Rey on his shoulders, then drives him spine-first into the turnbuckles for a 2 count. Jimmy grounds Rey now but he fights up and out. Rey dumps Jimmy over the top rope to the floor, then sends him face-first into the apron. Rey runs and charges but Jimmy ends up countering and dropping Rey at ringside with a big superkick. We go to commercial with Rey face-down on the floor.

Back from the break and Rey lands a stiff kick to the mouth in the middle of the ring. Rey looks to rally as Dominik rallies the crowd. Rey fights in from the apron but Jimmy nails a big enziguri. Rey goes down on the edge of the apron as Jey looks on. Jimmy goes to the second turnbuckle and pulls Rey up for a superplex. Rey blocks it and headbutts Jimmy. Rey headbutts Jimmy to the mat now. Rey with a flying senton. Rey runs the ropes and hits a springboard crossbody for a 2 count.

Rey mises a splash in the corner. Jimmy kicks Rey in the face. Jimmy goes for a Samoan Drop but Rey fights out. Rey drops Jimmy into position for the 619 as fans pop. Jey pulls Jimmy to safety as Rey runs for it as fans boo. Rey leaps over the top rope and takes both of The Usos down as fans pop. Rey points back at his son, showing him how it’s done. Dominik is all smiles.

Rey brings Jimmy back in the ring. He goes for 619 but Jey gets on the opposite side of the ring apron. Rey hits him with 619 instead. Rey goes for 619 on Jimmy now but Jimmy catches him and lifts him up for the Samoan Drop. Rey resists and blocks the Samoan Drop, taking Jimmy down into a crucifix pin. Dominik copies what The Usos did at Money In the Bank, putting his feet on Rey’s back to reinforce the pin. Rey holds it for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, The Mysterios celebrate as we go to replays. The Usos regroup in the ring as Rey and Dominik look on from the stage.

– We see how SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained her title over Carmella at Rolling Loud last week. We go back to the ring and out comes Belair now. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is in the ring with Belair. The red ring cover is down. Kayla congratulates her on hitting 110 days in her title reign, and asks how she sees the next 100 days playing out. Fans chant “EST!” now as Belair thanks Kayla. She says these past few months have been amazing – defending at Rolling Loud, winning an ESPY Award, main eventing WrestleMania 37, and now being back in front of the fans. She says it just keeps getting better and she doesn’t know how she’s going to top it, but she’s grateful. The music interrupts and out comes Carmella.

Carmella mocks Belair on her 100 days milestone, congratulating her. Fans boo. She says if Belair really wants to cement her legacy, she should give one more title shot to someone who has held that title for 130 days, someone also known as The Most Beautiful Woman In WWE. The boos continue for Carmella as she enters the ring now. Carmella makes excuses for her Rolling Loud loss. The music interrupts and out comes Zelina Vega. She calls for her music to be cut and says Carmella better slow her roll because we all know Carmella is too pretty to be a third time loser. Vega says what she wants to say to Belair, she will say it in her face.

Vega enters the ring now. Vega thinks the WWE Universe wants to see Belair challenge a rising star like Vega. Some fans boo. Vega says she is The Moment and no one is more deserving than her. Vega tells Belair to accept her challenge. Belair says she’s on. Carmella shoves Belair down from behind with a cheap shot. Vega and Carmella double team Belair now, beating her around the ring. The music hits and out comes Sasha Banks to a huge pop.

Banks makes her return and rushes the ring, dropping Carmella first, then Vega. She hits Carmella with the running double knees in the corner, then levels Vega again. Banks helps Belair up to her feet and hugs her as fans cheer them on. Banks raises Belair’s arm in the air as Belair looks on a bit confused. Banks’ music hits as they hug again. Banks plays to the crowd as they cheer her on. Belair applauds.

– We see recent happenings with WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald, including how Nia Jax turned on him, and how he won the Title from Akira Tozawa on RAW two weeks ago. He will defend against a mystery opponent next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Reggie is with Kayla Braxton backstage. He wants her to call him Reggie instead of Reginald. Reggie talks about how he’d do anything to get to WWE, whether it was help Carmella, Sasha Banks or Nia Jax. He’s looking forward to defending his title tonight, and says he always has to be ready for any opponent at any time, he’s always looking over his shoulder and even has a rear-view mirror on his shopping cart. Reggie’s head stays on a swivel, it’s second nature. He says anyone who challenges him should expect the unexpected. There was a moment where a crew member walked into the camera shot and left, and McAfee says Reggie almost got got for his title.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Chad Gable vs. Reggie

We go back to the ring and WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald is out. The music hits and here comes his mystery partner – Otis with Chad Gable.

Otis and Gable enter the ring as Reggie waits. Otis takes the mic and says it’s not me, it’s him – Gable. Otis levels Reginald out of nowhere.

The bell rings as Gable and Reggie go at it now with Gable dominating. Gable with a big suplex and a bridge for a close 2 count. Reggie ends up using his athleticism to evade several strikes. Gable drops Reggie and delivers another suplex for a close 2 count as Otis looks on from ringside. Gable takes Reggie up to the top but Reggie knocks him to the mat.

Gable climbs back up on Reggie’s back and delivers a super German suplex but Reggie lands on his feet and ends up back into the corner. Reggie keeps control and flips onto Gable with a senton for the pin but Otis hits the ring for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Reggie

– After the bell, Reggie escapes a beating by Otis and stands tall at ringside as his arm is raised and he’s announced as the winner. Reggie flips up to the entrance as Otis and Gable look on from the ring.

– Sonya Deville approaches Adam Pearce backstage, confirming tonight’s main event – Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Carmella and Zelina Vega. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we go to the ring for a SummerSlam contract signing. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce are out. They talk about the unpredictability of these signings, but they are here tonight to make sure this contract is signed, sealed and delivered in the most efficient way possible. They introduce the challenger first and out comes Finn Balor to a pop.

Balor hits the ring and waits now. Pearce introduces WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns next. The music hits and out comes Reigns with Paul Heyman, to mostly boos but some cheers also. Reigns stop at the entrance and looks out at the crowd. Heyman hands him the title and he raises it in the air as the pyro goes off. Reigns takes his time getting to the ring as Heyman holds the title up behind him. Balor watches from the ring. Reigns laughs at two fans dressed as, and impersonating, John Cena in the front row.

Reigns enters the ring and raises the title again as more pyro explodes. Fans are booing louder now. Heyman takes one of the chairs, tells Pearce to excuse him, and then positions the chair at the head of the table. This chair is for Reigns. He takes his seat as the boos continue. Balor is also seated now. Pearce tells them to feel free to look the contract over, then sign on the proverbial dotted line. Fans start chanting “Cena!” now. Reigns says we’ve already seen Mr. Missionary tonight. Fans boo. Reigns ask Balor if he caught Cena’s promo. Reigns explains how Cena thinks Balor is a lesser man than him, because he said Reigns is ducking him by accepting Balor’s challenge. Reigns says he doesn’t agree, he thinks Balor is worthy to challenge for the title, and worthy to catch this beatdown at SummerSlam.

Reigns says for the record, he doesn’t think Balor is anything like Cena. He sees Balor doesn’t have this tired schtick like Cena, he sees Balor is hungry and he likes that. So Reigns has to say this – if Balor signs this contract, Reigns has to smash him and send him right back to WWE NXT. Fans boo. Reigns puts the mic down and signs the contract. A “Roman sucks!” chant starts up. Balor says Reigns must think pretty highly of himself, and perhaps justifiably so, but it will be Balor’s privilege to return to NXT once again as Universal Champion. Balor puts the mic down and goes to sign the contract as fans pop for his response.

Baron Corbin suddenly attacks Balor from behind, slams his head into the table, and tosses the contract. Corbin destroys Balor and takes him to ringside, beating him against the announce table. Corbin brings the contract back into the ring as Reigns looks at him, somewhat amused. Corbin is about to sign the SummerSlam contract when Cena rushes the ring to a pop.

Cena sends Corbin into the ring post. Cena picks the SummerSlam contract up and looks it over. Reigns seethes now, watching Cena, still sitting in his chair. Cena grabs the marker and signs his name to the contract. Cena shows the camera how he has inked the contract, making the match official with Reigns for SummerSlam. Cena taunts Reigns and exits the ring as his music hits. Reigns is seething now as Heyman kneels down next to him.

– Still to come, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair team up in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Paul Heyman stops Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville backstage. Heyman congratulates Pearce and Deville, saying what just happened was great TV. Heyman asks them what they’re going to do about SummerSlam. He points out how Finn Balor’s name is on the contract, but John Cena signed it, so that’s not legal and binding. Pearce points to the contract and says he sees Cena’s signature, and Roman Reigns’ signature, so that’s good enough for him. Deville says Cena vs. Reigns for the WWE Universal Title is official for SummerSlam. Heyman isn’t happy.

Cesaro, Big E and King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and out comes Big E with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Cesaro is also out, greeting Big E at ringside. Rick Boogs appears at the entrance now, doing his grand introduction for King Shinsuke Nakamura. Fans pop as the music hits and out comes Nakamura, heading to the ring with Boogs. McAfee once again pops big for Boogs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews is waiting in the ring with Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Commander Azeez is at ringside. The music stops but fans are still singing Nakamura’s theme.

Big E starts off with Crews, launching him with a big overhead throw. Big E runs into a knee from Crews now. Crews sends Big E to the floor. Cesaro comes in and has words with Crews, distracting the referee. This allows Roode and Ziggler the chance to hit a Spinebuster – Zig-Zag double team combo on Big E at ringside. We go to commercial with Big E down on the floor.

Back from the break and Cesaro drops Ziggler for a 2 count. Cesaro delivers the Cesaro Swing to Ziggler as fans count and cheer him on. Cesaro applies the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring now but Roode helps him get out. Cesaro drops Roode to the floor. Nakamura tags in for the double team with Cesaro. Ziggler kicks out just in time.

Nakamura readies for a Kinshasa as fans cheer him on. Ziggler dodges it and drops him with a Zig-Zag. Ziggler tags Crews in. Crews with a standing moonsault to Nakamura for a 2 count as Cesaro makes the save. Roode with a Spinebuster on Cesaro. Big E with a Big Ending to Roode. Ziggler with a Fame-asser to Big E. Nakamura levels Ziggler with kicks now. Crews takes out Nakamura and hits a German suplex for a close 2 count as Azeez looks on.

Crews goes to the top now but Boogs begins playing the guitar at ringside to taunt Azeez, distracting Crews. Azeez sends Boogs into the announce table. Cesaro levels Azeez with a big running uppercut. Ziggler superkicks Cesaro at ringside.

Crews misses a moonsault from the top onto Nakamura. Nakamura ends up coming back with a Kinshasa to Crews for the pin to win.

Winners: King Nakamura, Cesaro and Big E

– After the match, the babyfaces celebrate in the middle of the ring as fans cheer them on.

– We see what happened between Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge now. We go back to the ring and out comes Edge to a big pop. Edge runs around on the stage, getting the crowd hyped up. He stops on the ramp and poses as pyro goes off. Edge heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

