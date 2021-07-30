Kurt Angle says he turned down Impact and AEW offers

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he turned down offers from both Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling regarding a return to the ring.

Angle has not wrestled since he lost his final match in WWE against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 and has stayed true to his word about retirement.

The Olympic gold medalist said that AEW offered a seven-match deal while Impact had a one-match offer for him on the table. Angle explained how he’s in pain at the moment with injuries stemming from his wrestling career, and admitted he’s just trying to take it easy. Angle also added that both Impact and AEW offered him non-in-ring appearances but has been sitting idle at the moment.

Angle continued to say that in his last WWE run, he was off a little bit in his game and being 52 years old doesn’t help. He admitted that he was not the same as he was before in his prime and he didn’t like the person he was. He said that if he can’t perform at the same level he was in his prime he was not going to do it anymore.