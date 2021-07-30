Jeff Jarrett reportedly released from WWE in April

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was reportedly released from the company a few months back along with other budget cuts.

WWE quietly released Jarrett back in April, according to a new report from WhatCulture.

Jarrett, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, was hired to work as a producer in January 2019, and then it was reported in March 2019 that he had been promoted to the creative team.

It was noted that Jarrett has been reaching out to other promotions for bookings, but he is said to be under a non-compete with WWE, but there is no word on the length of that clause. If true, this would be interesting because WWE non-competes usually do not go for longer than 90 days, and even if Jarrett was released on April 30, the clause would have expired by now.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans to bring Jarrett back, as they have done in similar situations with other talent.

Jarrett first announced his “My World” podcast back on April 9, and the premiere episode was released in May.

