ECW’s “Queen of Extreme” Francine made a surprise appearance on Impact Wrestling as Brian Myers offered her the spot to team with him against Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering. This is Francine’s first appearance on Impact Wrestling in 19 years.

HAHAHA. SHE TURNED YOU DOWN!!! https://t.co/q0EtVNKdGC — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 30, 2021