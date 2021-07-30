Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise movie for Disney opens today

It is a big weekend for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as his Disney Jungle Cruise movie opens in theaters nationwide today. The highly-anticipated movie, delayed by a year due to COVID-19, is also streaming on Disney+ for a premium price.

Joining Johnson in this blockbuster are Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti in the leading roles. It’s directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and it had a budget of a cool $200 million.

The movie, based on the much-loved Disneyland ride of the same name, is about the two main stars – Johnson and Blunt – going on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers that could be of great benefit to modern medicine.

Jungle Cruise is opening in over 4,200 theaters and it costs $30 to stream on Disney+. Expectations are high for a big box office weekend but in reality a good number for the pandemic-era Hollywood is different from what would have been a great weekend in 2019 and before.