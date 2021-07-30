AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has spoilers for this week’s AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, which were both taped in Charlotte this past Wednesday.

AEW Dark: Elevation (August 2):

* Red Velvet defeated a local talent

* Lee Johnson defeated Marcus Kross

* Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D’Amboise’

* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Dani Jordyn

* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo defeated two local talents

* Darby Allin (w/ Sting) defeated Bear Bronson

AEW Dark (August 3):

* Sammy Guevara had a birthday celebration. Aaron Solow came out and interrupted, which led to him getting smashed into a cake.

* Best Friends (Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake)

* PAC defeated Jack Evans

* Tay Conti defeated Kenzie Paige

* The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears & Wardlow) defeated Fuego Del Sol & Shawn Dean

* Hikaru Shida defeated Madi Maxx

* Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix defeated Chaos Project

* The Acclaimed, Matt Hardy & The Blade defeated Matt & Mike Sydal and The Varsity Blonds

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Diamante

* Jon Moxley defeated a local talent

* Penelope Ford defeated Reka Tehaka

* Eddie Kingston defeated Dante Martin (w/ Darius Martin)