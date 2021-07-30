AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has spoilers for this week’s AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, which were both taped in Charlotte this past Wednesday.
AEW Dark: Elevation (August 2):
* Red Velvet defeated a local talent
* Lee Johnson defeated Marcus Kross
* Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D’Amboise’
* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Dani Jordyn
* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo defeated two local talents
* Darby Allin (w/ Sting) defeated Bear Bronson
AEW Dark (August 3):
* Sammy Guevara had a birthday celebration. Aaron Solow came out and interrupted, which led to him getting smashed into a cake.
* Best Friends (Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake)
* PAC defeated Jack Evans
* Tay Conti defeated Kenzie Paige
* The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears & Wardlow) defeated Fuego Del Sol & Shawn Dean
* Hikaru Shida defeated Madi Maxx
* Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix defeated Chaos Project
* The Acclaimed, Matt Hardy & The Blade defeated Matt & Mike Sydal and The Varsity Blonds
* Leyla Hirsch defeated Diamante
* Jon Moxley defeated a local talent
* Penelope Ford defeated Reka Tehaka
* Eddie Kingston defeated Dante Martin (w/ Darius Martin)