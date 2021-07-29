Kurt Angle Says He Needs To Have Fusion Neck Surgery

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, Angle revealed that he experiences extreme pain in his neck and feels numbness down his arms. Angle added that he will have to have fusion neck surgery, which Angle had put off for many years.

“Well, my neck is not that great. I have a lot of motor skill problems in my hands and in my fingers because of my neck. Numbness down my arms. I have a lot of pain in my neck. I’ve been putting off fusion surgery for gosh, 15 years, and I may not be able to put it off much longer. I’m going to eventually have to have fusion surgery. I have had the quick-fix surgeries just so that I could get back in the ring again, and you know, the last one I did, I think, was 2015. But I’m going to eventually have to have fusion surgery; I’ve just been putting it off.”