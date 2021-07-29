Jericho to face Juventud Guerrera next in his 5 Labours challenge

Chris Jericho defeated the second opponent in his 5 Labours of Jericho before he gets his hands on MJF, presumably at the upcoming pay-per-view All Out in September.

Jericho went through Shawn Spears first and yesterday defeated hardcore wrestling favorite Nick Gage in a bloody no rules match. In his third match, MJF announced that Jericho will have to face a former WCW Superstar and Cruiserweight champion Juventud Guerrera.

In order for Jericho to win this match, Jericho has to execute a move from the top rope and cover for the pinfall. Any other method of win does not apply for Jericho, but Guerrera can win in any way he deems fit.