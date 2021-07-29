Impact Report 7/29/21

Join us at 8pm for up to the minute results from this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling!

Matt Stryker and D’Lo Brown are on the call from the Impact Zone. Fans are in attendance once again.

The show begins with a highlight package from last week. Jay White addressed everyone last week and made an ally with Chris Bey. Is Bey the newest member of the Bullet Club? We may get some answers tonight, as Bey and White are involved in a match tonight as a team against the Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers.

Gia Miller is camped out in front of Scott D’Amore’s office tonight. She approaches him and asks what is his big news tonight? Scott says there is always big news at Impact. Gia says there is more. Just then Tommy Dreamer walks up and says we need a #1 for Kenny Omega. Scott shrugs him off and tells him he should figure it out. D’Amore then walks off.

Match 1. Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers VS Chris Bey and Jay White

What a match to start the show. Karl Anderson and Jay White start off for their teams. The two jockey for position. White gains the advantage and lays in some vicious chops and a back elbow off the ropes. He tags in Bey and Anderson fights back momentarily, but Bey picks the pace up after bouncing the ropes and takes Anderson off his feet. Doc Gallows tags in the lays in the heavy punches in the corner to Bey. Then he stall suplexes Bey. Gallows pushes Bey into their corner and he and Anderson go to work. They ground and pound on Bey. Anderson gets a pin attempt. The Machine Gun hits a shotgun elbow after whipping Bey off the ropes.

Gallows tags in and slams Bey and gets another two count. He then drops several elbows to the back of the head of Bey. Bey gets to his feet and kicks Gallows. He then goes to the top and splashes Gallows. This gives both time to tag in.

Anderson takes a beating from White. Bey tags back in and hits a reverse F5 on Anderson. Gallows enters and takes several kicks from Bey, but hits a chokeslam. Anderson takes out White on the outside and re-enters to hit the Magic Killer for the pin.

Winners and still Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers.

Former Knockouts Tag Champions, Fire N Flava are cutting a promo backstage, Fallah Bahh asks Tasha Steelz to Homecoming. He brings flowers. Kiera Hogan looks on very jealous. Homecoming is a mixed tag team tournament.

Match 2. Kaleb with a K (with Tenille Dashwood) VS Taylor Wilde

This will be a intergender match. Nothing new for Impact. Kaleb walks up and hip tosses Wilde a few times. Taylor fights back with a few kicks and a monkey flip. Kaleb connects with a clothesline. The fans start booing this move. He locks on a rear chin lock on Wilde. Taylor tries to elbow her way out, but Kaleb pounds on the back of her head. Kaleb tries to jump on Taylor from behind, but crotches himself on the ropes. Taylor hits a standing ranna. Kaleb recovers and punches Taylor on the chin. Kaleb then gets a bag from Dashwood, but misses hitting Taylor. They spill to the outside and Taylor hits another ranna. Dashwood starts arguing, giving Kaleb time to escape. They go inside and Wild hits a reverse ranna and suplex combo for the pin.

Winner. Taylor Wilde.

Jay White and Chris Bey are backstage. Bey says tonight was not the way he wanted to start his Bullet Club career. White cuts him off. He says you are not in the Bullet Club and tonight showed him he isn’t ready. However… Jay tells him he likes redemption and they walk off together with White explaining what he can do to get back in his good graces.

Josh Alexander cuts a promo backstage for Scott D’Amore. He wants to be the face of Impact. D’Amore sets a match with Black Taurus at Homecoming.

Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo says she is training with a UFC fighter. I don’t know who she is, but Deonna is ready to fight at the NWA all women’s PPV. She also says she will have a mystery partner in the mixed tag tournament at Homecoming.

Match 2. No Way (Jose must have been dropped) and Fallah Bahh and Fin Juice VS Ace Austin and Madman Fulton and Rohit Raju and Shera

Bahh and Fulton start off. Fulton drops several blows to the back of the head, but Bahh stops Fulton from slamming him and tosses him to their corner. Juice Robinson and David Finley make quick tags pounding on Fulton in corner. Finally after one No Way tags in for a second all 3 guys whip Fallah into Fulton in the corner.

Somehow Shera gets the tag he takes advantage of Bahh and tags in to Ace. Austin hits a few punches, but the crowd energizes Bahh and he refuses to go down on a sunset flip.. then sits on Ace’s face. Finley and Rohit tag in. Finley hits a running spinning elbow off the ropes and then takes out everyone in the corner. Shera tags in and Juice and Finley double team him. Rohit hits a ripcord then DDT. No Way takes out Rohit. Fulton hits a reverse swinging sidewalk slam. Bahh takes out Fulton, but takes Bahh to the outside with a kick. He then hurls himself on everyone twice on the outside. Wow. Finley hits the Trash Panda on Rohit and gets the pin.

Winners.. Fin Juice and Bahh and No Way

Don Callis and Kenny Omega are interviewed by Gia Miller. First Omega acts like he doesn’t know Gia, and asks what he wants her to sign. That was funny. Callis says today is great. Good Brothers win and Omega feels better. Tommy Dreamer says there will be a battle royal and the winner will face Omega at Emergence.